Firefighters rescue, revive dog after West Valley City house fire

Courtesy of West Valley City Fire Department
FOX 13 News Utah
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 17:43:53-05

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City firefighters recently rescued and revived a dog after finding it unconscious in a house that was on fire.

According to a post by West Valley City's Fire Department, firefighters were responding to a house fire when they found a dog inside the home unresponsive.

The dog was then rescued from the building and successfully revived. Containing the house fire itself included climbing to the roof and entering the structure using chainsaws.

West Valley City Fire Department then urged the public to ensure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.

