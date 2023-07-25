Firefighters respond to house fire in Salt Lake City foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in the east bench of Salt Lake City Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call of visible fire and smoke coming from a home at the top of the rows of houses in the foothills near H-Rock.

Most of the fire was confined to the garage of 1739 Devonshire Drive, but it did extend into the house too. With it being a hot and windy day, multiple crews responded for backup to relieve each other. There was a wildfire up on the same hill 15 years ago, and there was concern the house fire could spread, said Division Chief Dan Walker.

“It could easily happen again," he said. "And have you seen how tall the grass is this year? You see how dry it is right now. It's time to be very, very cautious.”

No one was home when the fire started and the cause is still under investigation, said Walker.

Fire officials want people to remember to be safe on Pioneer Day with fireworks: only set them off in safe and legal areas.