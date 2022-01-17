Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned house in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an abandoned Salt Lake City house Monday that completely consumed the home.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the house at 815 West and 100 South after firefighters were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m. Fire officials say there was a partial collapse of the roof in two different locations of the house.

Because of the instability of the house, firefighters were kept out of the house as the fire consumes more areas until it is safe.

"The conditions were so hot and so aggressive inside the structure, that it wasn't safe for us to make entry," said Capt. Anthony Burton with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Nearby homes are considered to be safe, although crews have been placed to help prevent the fire from spreading.

Fire continues at this 2-Alarm Fire. Partial collapse of the roof in two locations. pic.twitter.com/7fM5fPmZSw — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) January 17, 2022

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story