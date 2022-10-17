Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fires set in Manti-La Sal National Forest will help reduce risks of wildfires

Prescribed burn fires
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Prescribed burn fires
Posted at 11:38 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 13:38:47-04

PRICE, Utah — Smoke will be rising from fires set in the Manti-La Sal National Forest, but don't call the fire department—they are part of a "prescribed burn" to eliminate underbrush that may fuel forest fires.

Included in the burning program include the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab, and Monticello Ranger Districts, including sites on Trail Mountain, New Canyon, Shingle Mill, and North Elk Ridge.

These burns will continue through next spring, and will include pile burning until there is sufficient snow to eliminate the possibility of wildfires.

Fire personnel have prepped more than 2,000 combined acres across all of the planned locations, and say that weather conditions are now prime for the burns to begin.

Prescribed fires will follow air quality considerations to avoid smoke levels that would be harmful.

In addition to reducing the risk of forest fires, these burns will reduce disease and insect infestation, improve wildlife habitat, and help restore Aspen regrowth.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere