Fires set in Manti-La Sal National Forest will help reduce risks of wildfires

PRICE, Utah — Smoke will be rising from fires set in the Manti-La Sal National Forest, but don't call the fire department—they are part of a "prescribed burn" to eliminate underbrush that may fuel forest fires.

Included in the burning program include the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab, and Monticello Ranger Districts, including sites on Trail Mountain, New Canyon, Shingle Mill, and North Elk Ridge.

These burns will continue through next spring, and will include pile burning until there is sufficient snow to eliminate the possibility of wildfires.

Fire personnel have prepped more than 2,000 combined acres across all of the planned locations, and say that weather conditions are now prime for the burns to begin.

Prescribed fires will follow air quality considerations to avoid smoke levels that would be harmful.

In addition to reducing the risk of forest fires, these burns will reduce disease and insect infestation, improve wildlife habitat, and help restore Aspen regrowth.