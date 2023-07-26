Watch Now
Fireworks ignite house fire in Payson

Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 26, 2023
PAYSON, Utah — Firefighters responded to a late night house fire in Payson.

Crews were dispatched to 983 East 300 North around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause was fireworks, according to a post on the Payson Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

It says the fireworks tipped over and shot into large evergreen shrubs in front of the house catching them on fire.

Wind helped push the fire into the house.

Payson and Salem fire departments knocked down the fire about ten minutes after arriving.

One man was displaced from the home and damages are estimated to be $150,000.

No one was injured.

