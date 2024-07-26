Fireworks possible source for West Valley City fire that damaged three homes

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Fireworks are being looked at as a possible cause of a fire that sparked in West Valley City Thursday morning, damaging three homes.

The West Valley City Fire Department says firefighters responded to a fire at 5038 West Elaine Dr. at about 2:40 a.m.

They say the fire started in the backyard of one home and spread to the yards of two other homes.

Fire officials say the house where the fire started suffered the most damage and is not habitable.

Troy Wood has lived in his West Valley City home for 27 years.

He says he woke up around 2:30 a.m on Thursday to an orange glow outside of his bedroom window.

Wood says he later saw there were flames in his backyard. He says he woke up his wife so they could get out of their home safely.

Wood says three sheds, an RV and some of his families precious belongings were damaged in the fire.

"We lost everything from our parents, both me and my wife spent the last two years cleaning out houses of our parents when they died, and we had all of our mementos and stuff go up in flames," said Wood. "And, it is just hard to watch everything you fought for years to just go up in flames in an hour."

Wood told FOX 13 News on Thursday he was thankful nobody was seriously hurt.

West Valley Fire says the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.