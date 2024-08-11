Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fireworks prompt police response at Layton movie theater

A snapshot of the exterior of the theater taken by a FOX 13 Photojournalist. It's night, the parking lot is dark save for the one pair of street lights in the top right corner, and the lights of the movie theater's sign, posters, and interior.
Rick Bork (FOX 13 Photojournalist)
A snapshot of the exterior of the theater taken by a FOX 13 Photojournalist. It's night, the parking lot is dark save for the one pair of street lights in the top right corner, and the lights of the movie theater's sign, posters, and interior.
Posted
and last updated

LAYTON, Utah — Movie-goers at a Layton theater may have felt a little too close to the action after fireworks prompted a massive police response Saturday night.

Layton Police tells FOX 13 News that around 9:00 p.m., dispatch received reports of shots being fired at the AMC Layton Hills 9 theater at 728 West 1425 North. The massive police response was due to the possibility of there being an active shooter.

A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera. It's night, and the camera is overlooking I-15 at Hill Field Road in Layton. In the top right corner, a number of lights flash as multiple officers are on scene at the AMC Layton Hills 9 movie theater.
A snapshot from a nearby UDOT Traffic camera from around the time the scene was active.

Once police were on scene and secured the area, it was later discovered that what people thought were gunshots turned out to be fireworks that were discharged near the theaters doors. There were no reports of any injuries, nor any building damage. The scene was cleared by around 10:30 p.m.

At time of reporting, no arrests have been made. It is worth noting that lighting off personal fireworks is currently illegal in Utah at this time of year.

Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged two days before, day of, and one day after Independence Day (July 4), and Pioneer Day (July 24). They can also be discharged from 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 a.m. the following day on both New Year's Eve and Lunar New Year's Eve, which will fall on January 28 in 2025.

Someone found to be lighting fireworks illegally can face up to a $1,000 fine.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere