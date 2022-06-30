Fireworks restrictions in effect for Southwestern Utah

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Celebrations will begin for the 4th of July weekend tomorrow, but severe drought conditions have led to restrictions on fireworks in the Southwest part of the state, including Beaver, Washington, Kane, Garfield, and Iron Counties beginning July 1.

“In consultation with our federal partners and the Beaver County Commission, we are taking additional fire prevention measures by implementing fire restrictions in Beaver County,” said Mike Melton, a Fire Management Officer in southwest Utah.

“The current monsoonal surge is predicted to turn to hotter and drier conditions starting the first part of July. Our goal is to reduce human caused fires by using the tools available to us.”

Prohibited activities include the following:

No campfires or open fires outside of agency improved and maintained campgrounds and home sites in southwest Utah. Running water is required on cabins or homesites on unincorporated private land.

No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits (city specific restrictions may also apply).

No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition.

No cutting, grinding, or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation.

No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor (if required).

No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle or building.

No campfires are allowed in Zion National Park, including Lava Point.

Campfires are allowed at Glen Canyon in established campgrounds within established rings and below the water line only, in areas completely void of vegetation.

Fire officials urge Utahns to use their "Fire Sense" to help prevent unwanted wildfires, as officials estimate that 70 percent of fires are caused by human carelessness.

These interagency guidelines include not dragging chains behind vehicles as this can produce sparks that ignite nearby areas, not parking over dry grass or other vegetation, not leaving campfires unattended or still smoldering, not shooting firearms in a dry area or on a windy day, and only using fireworks in a designated area with fire extinguishers or water nearby.

