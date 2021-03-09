First Cottonwood Heights K9 officer dies

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The first K9 officer in the history of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department passed away last week.

Storm, whose nickname was Scooby, died March 5 at the age of 14.

In a social media post Monday, the department paid tribute to Storm and his seven years on the force.

"Storm assisted in hundreds of drugs cases and hundreds of thousands of dollars seized. Storm was well known throughout the County for his success and abilities not only assisting CHPD, but most every agency in the area on a regular basis," the post shared.

The department said Storm's tracking abilities led to the apprehension of dozens of suspects who would never have been found without him.

"Storm loved to go to work, French Fries, riding in his truck, searching for drugs, people and flying in helicopters," the department said.

He loved helicopters so much, the post said he would get excited whenever he heard a helicopter because he thought it meant he was going on another ride.

"Storm will be missed."