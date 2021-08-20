First COVID-19 cases reported in Utah schools this year

SALT LAKE CITY — COVID-19 cases are already popping up in Utah schools during the first week of classes for many.

As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, the Utah COVID-19 dashboard shows Davis School District has eight cases.

Jordan and Washington school districts both have nine, Salt Lake County private schools have 13 cases, and the Granite School District has 16 cases.

The director of communications for Granite School District says they recommend masks whether students are vaccinated or not, and expect there will be more transmission on campus since masks usage is not consistent with everyone on campus.



Doctor Erin Avondet with the American Academy of Pediatrics says this is concerning and something pediatricians are watching closely right now.

"I can't make a full prediction of what that is going to look like obviously. My hope is that the response will be swift," said Dr. Avondet.

Right now, the Grand County School district is the only one in Utah with a mask mandate.

In Salt Lake City, Mayor Mendenhall is asking the school board if they want her to institute a mandate.

The board says it is looking into the legality of it and seeking advice.

Salt Lake City schools start on Tuesday.

