First defendant sentenced in Kingston fraud case that stole half a billion dollars

SALT LAKE CITY — The first defendant in a scheme that stole half a billion dollars in biofuel tax credits was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Sally Kingston was sentenced to six years in prison by a federal judge, she plead guilty in 2019 to a count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and a county of money laundering.

Her husband, Jacob Kingston, plead guilty to 41 charges and faces up to 30 years in federal prison. He will be scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

In all, four members of the polygamous Kingston family and a fifth person were convicted for using a company called Washakie Renewable Energy to defraud a federal program to produce more environmentally-friendly fuels.

Sally Kingston is to report to prison in July.