First electric shuttle buses now in service at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Five new battery-electric buses are now in service at Zion National Park, the first of an all-electric fleet that will ferry visitors into the park.

These buses were acquired thanks to a $33 million grantfrom the U.S. Department of Transportation, and will replace the park's propane-powered buses, some of which have been in service for decades.

Free shuttle service into Zion began in the year 2000 to reduce the traffic congestion created by millions of visitors into the park each year.

By 2023, Zion recorded its 90 millionth boarding on its shuttle system.

Visits to Zion doubled from 2.4 million in 2000 to 5 million in 2021.

Park officials say this is one of many improvements that will enhance the shuttle system.

"We are building on past successes that were enabled by the perspective and resources provided by partners like Zion Forever, the National Park Foundation, U.S. Department of Transportation, UDOT, Utah Clean Cities, Springdale, and our neighbors in Washington, Kane, and Iron Counties,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent of Zion National Park.