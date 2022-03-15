First Lady Abby Cox helps roll out initiative promoting kindness

SALT LAKE CITY — An initiative promoting kindness is local schools and communities nationwide was rolled out Tuesday morning with the help of First Lady Abby Cox.

Gerald L. Wright Elementary School in West Valley City received a grant from the Choose Kindness Program, an initiative created by former BYU basketball player Jimmer Fredette and the Fredette Family Foundation.

The hope being that a little 'Jimmerosity' will help foster both generosity and kindness.

"We have a buddy bench outside by our playground and then there's someone sit down and like you're sitting down with them and then you ask do you want to go play with me," said sixth-grader Stockton Bayles.

Cox, who has a degree in special education from Utah State University, helped roll out the program. Over the course of two assemblies, the First lady had students participate in several discussions and activities.

The focus was on how to not only be inclusive, but to also find common ground with their peers.

"This is an opportunity to really teach this emotional intelligence skill of kindness to, to these students here," said Cox.

The First Lady wrapped up her lesson by putting the students through a challenge of how they can include others. She said there is no place that doesn't need the message of kindness.

"We need our children to be the kindness examples and kindness ambassadors for the entire state," said Cox.

It is a challenge students, like sixth-grader Mendon Johnson, said they are up for.

"It's pretty darn important because if nobody was kind, then I don't know what the world would be like," said Johnson.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Jimmerosity Choose Kindness Program.