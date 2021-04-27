First Lady Cox unveils 'Show Up Utah' to foster compassion and empathy

ALPINE, Utah — Utah First Lady Abby Cox outlined her initiatives for the next four years of her role in the the state, a plan called "Show Up Utah" with a focus on helping troubled children and foster families, and an emphasis on compassion and empathy.

She made these announcements at Bridle Up Hope, a ranch that helps girls and young women not only learn how to ride horses but provides tools for them overcome depression and self-harm.

To help foster families, she plans to engage volunteers to distribute 1500 care packages across the state so that these families feel supported and recognized.

"It’s all about creating empathy. There will be four areas where we focus on the connection and creating empathy and combating the empathy crisis in our country,” said the First Lady.

We're live at our #ShowUpUtah Initiative Launch!



Tune in now to learn more about how we're calling on Utahns everywhere to reach out wherever and however they can to build caring communities that Show Up with empathy and understanding:https://t.co/eS5Rrmh4cp — First Lady Abby Palmer Cox (@ShowUpUtah) April 27, 2021

She said this plan is not new, as it was hatched during the gubernatorial campaign. She wanted to do something meaningful for all Utahns in addition to support for her husband running the state.

More information about First Lady Cox and her initiatives to "serve with compassion and energy" can be found on her website.