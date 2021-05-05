First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in Utah for quick visit

SALT LAKE CITY — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Utah for a short visit Wednesday.

Dr. Biden's plane arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after 1:20 p.m. On the tarmac, Biden was greeted by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby, along with other dignitaries such as Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Following her arrival, Biden was driven via motorcade to Glendale Middle School where she’s expected to meet with students in two after-school programs.

Dr. Biden will also meet community health workers who’ve been on the front line during the pandemic, first with testing for COVID and now vaccinating.