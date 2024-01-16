First Lady Jill Biden to champion educators during visit to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — First Lady Jill Biden will make a brief visit to the Beehive State on Tuesday, where she's expected to visit a local school and attend campaign events.

LIVE: Watch as First Lady Jill Biden speaks during her trip to Utah

During her visit, Jill Biden is expected to visit a Salt Lake City school "to celebrate educators and highlight the importance of educator wellness" alongside Utah First Lady Abby Cox and U.S. Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, officials said.

The first lady will then make an appearance and deliver remarks at two political finance events for the Biden Victory Fund in Park City before heading onward toward the next leg of her trip in California.

Jill Biden's visit to Utah comes less than six months after President Joe Biden made a stop in the Beehive State during his tour around western states.

During his visit, the president addressed the anniversary of the PACT Act, which expanded veterans benefits for thousands. He also made an appearance at a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in Park City.