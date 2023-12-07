First night of Hanukkah takes on added significance in Utah, world

SALT LAKE CITY — The first night of Hanukkah is being celebrated in Utah and across the world with added significance for those in the Jewish community.

"Hanukkah is the most central time of year where we're focused on the idea of sharing the specifics of what we're celebrating in the most external and public and outreach facing manner possible," explained Rabbi Avremi Zippel.

Outside Chabad Lubavitch in Salt Lake City, menorahs and an inflatable dreidel can be seen proudly displayed. Several events are planned, including the lighting of the first candle Thursday at the Utah State Capitol.

"I think it's the most active Hanukkah we've ever had on the record, definitely doing more events than I can remember in any sort of years past form," the rabbi said.

The events are much larger scale than years past. This year's Hanukkah celebration takes on a very special significance considering the events in Israel following the Hamas attack this fall.

"I think it's a fitting message," said Zippel. "I think specifically in a time where there are those whose inclination it is to kind of shy away from the public light, I think celebrating in the most public fashion possible is a very powerful message."

"We're going to take our Jewish pride, the pride in being the Jewish people, and not only are we not going to hide ourselves and conceal our identities and conceal our practices, we're going to do them, carry them out with even greater pride and excitement than before," said Rabbi Benny Zippel, Exec. Dir. of Chabad Lubavitch.

Estimates say there are 4,000 Jewish households across the Beehive State, with a bulk of those in Salt Lake City.

"We live in a country where the religious freedom is granted to every citizen, to every individual and we are proud to display it and to share it with the people around us who love us," shared Rabbi Benny Zippel.

The Zippels say while Hanukkah is a chance for celebration, they believe it also helps the community be mindful and keep in mind the central message of the holiday.

"Which is the victory of light over darkness, which is something which we will always feel the connection to," Avremi Zippel explained.