WEST JORDAN, Utah — First responders jumped in over the weekend to help save a horse who got stuck in a drainage ditch.

West Jordan City tweeted that teamwork between the West Jordan Fire Department, West Jordan Animal Shelter and Unified Fire came together to rescue the animal.

The horse, named 'Abby,' was stuck in the mud and could not get out.

Thanks to the work of first responders, Abby is "unstuck and happy," according to West Jordan City.