UTAH LAKE STATE PARK — If people fishing at Utah Lake don't stop leaving fish hooks on the dock, all docks will be shut down to fishing.

In a Facebook post titled, "Attention Fisherman!!" Utah Lake State Park said it has had a lot of reports of boaters stepping on hooks that are being left on the docks.

The post asks everyone to clean up after themselves and to do their part to keep the area safe.

If not, the post says managers will have to shut ALL docks to fishing.