Five-alarm condo fire in SLC draws heavy response

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning condominiuim fire in Salt Lake City drew a heavy response from emergency crews Monday.

Officials say they were called around 2 a.m. to the building at 425 South 1000 East due to smoke and flames coming from the fourth and fifth floors of the six-story building. Nearly 100 emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Crews could still be seen on the roof of the building just before 7 a.m., nearly five hours after the fire began.

The condominium complex is a few blocks west of the University of Utah campus.

Some residents in the complex were trapped on their balconies to escape the fire, leading firefighters to use ladders for evacuation purposes. One fire official said there was at least six ladder rescues.

Four firefighters on the scene were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and other injuries, with two being transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on injuries to residents in the apartment building.

People are being asked to avoid the area near 400 to 500 South from 900 East to 1300 East.