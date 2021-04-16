Five injured in Stansbury Park crash

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Five people were hospitalized Thursday evening after a crash in Stansbury Park.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Stansbury Parkway and SR-36.

A passenger car was making a left turn from northbound SR-36 to Stansbury Parkway when it pulled into the path of a southbound pickup truck pulling a trailer. The two vehicles collided head-on.

The man driving the passenger car was taken by helicopter to a hospital. A woman and two children who were also in the passenger car went to a hospital by ambulance.

Of the five people in the pickup truck, one passenger also went to a hospital by ambulance.

A UHP official told FOX 13 the injuries range from minor to serious.