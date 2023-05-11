Five new film productions coming to Utah, bringing nearly $85M into the state

SALT LAKE CITY — It's lights, camera, action for five new film productions that are estimated to bring nearly $85 million into the state.

The Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity Board gave the green light for new productions to receive state film incentives, with 90 percent of the economic impact happening in rural Utah.

Approved productions include the next installment of Horizon: An American Saga that began filming in Utah last year, with the majority of the second part of Horizon: An American Saga currently filming in Washington County.

“The production has made good on their commitment of local spend through not only the hiring of local crew and extras, but in purchase of raw materials and infrastructure services required to produce a film of this magnitude with minimal impact to our community,” said Joyce Kelly of Greater Zion Tourism Office.

“Because of their work in our community, our film industry is strengthening and expanding.”

Other productions include the sequel to Hallmark Channel’s #1 holiday film of 2022; Haul Out the Holly 2 also returns to film in the state.

“Utah continues to be a wonderful place for Hallmark content,” said David Wulf, Utah-based producer.

“Its small towns coupled with its city charms and excellent scenic backdrops really enhance the storytelling of this film.”

Additional productions include Cub Scout, German Film, and Wardriver.

“We are thrilled to see the growth of Utah’s film industry in every corner of our state from small businesses owners to local crew professionals,” said Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission.

Well-known movies and TV shows filmed in Utah include Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, Thelma & Louise, Yellowstone, High School Musical: The Series, and Westworld.

