Five new films to start production in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Five new films will start production in Utah after getting approval from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board, according to the Utah Film Commission.

These projects will create approximately 300 local jobs and could generate approximately $6.9 into the economy.

"Mistletoe Mixup,"a film featuring Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, and Andrew Lawrence, written by Park City resident Kaylin Richardson, will being filming in March.

“There is no other place in the US where you can get small town charm, stunning mountain vistas, and be within a convenient distance of a major airport. Utah is a special place, and we look forward to featuring it prominently in the film,” said producer Tim Schaaf.

"Christmas at the Madison, Part 1 & 2," two Hallmark Channel films starring real-life sisters Kimberly, Paisley, and Ashley Williams, is scheduled to film consecutively in April.

“For over 15 years, I’ve chosen to film in Utah as much as possible,” said Producer, David Wulf. “The crew base, diverse locations, the business friendly environment, and the incentives have all been crucial to these particular projects.”

"Summering" is another production coming to the state, directed and co-produced by James Ponsoldt of "The Spectacular Now."

‘Line Upon Line: Season 2’, an animated series from local production company, Living Scriptures, was approved under the Community Film Incentive Program, supporting smaller, local projects.

These films join thousands of others that have been filmed in Utah, including "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "Thelma and Louise," "127 Hours," and television shows such as "Touched by an Angel" and "Westworld."

As a part of the GOED, the Utah Film Commission markets the entire state as a destination for film, television and commercial production.