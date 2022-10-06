Five-year-old in critical but stable condition after being hit by a pick-up truck in Roy

ROY, Utah — A child is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a pick-up truck while riding a bicycle in Roy.

The crash happened near 45th south and 27th west where Roy police arrived and discovered the child around 6 p.m.

According to police, the five-year-old was riding a bicycle when the pick-up truck, carrying a trailer, hit him.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital and later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed on the scene.

Police say the area is normally not an area with frequent traffic issues.

“There’s not a ton of traffic, especially around at night. It’s busier during the day,” said Officer Jared Smith.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, It’s not known at this time if the child was a resident in the area or was visiting with their friend who wasn’t hurt.