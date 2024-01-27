Flaming cargo truck prompts highway closure in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — I-15 in Springville had to be closed for a number of hours as fire crews worked to contain a fire following a semi crash early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash happened around 1:30 a.m., when a semi hauling mail veered off the road, striking a crash attenuator on the right-hand side before coming to a stop near 1400 North.

The semi's trailer then became fully engulfed in flames, with Springville Fire crews struggling to contain the blaze due to the cargo reigniting. This led to at least three lanes being closed as crews worked to put out the flames and clear the roadway of debris.

The road has since been reopened. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. UHP says driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible cause.