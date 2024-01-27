Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flaming cargo truck prompts highway closure in Springville

A still of the aftermath of the crash and fire suppression efforts. It is daytime, the trailer is crumpled and torn open. The cargo of packages and parcels are covered in soot and soaked in water. At the left edge of the frame, a crew member directs the hoist of a tow truck.
Utah Highway Patrol
A still of the aftermath of the crash and fire suppression efforts. It is daytime, the trailer is crumpled and torn open. The cargo of packages and parcels are covered in soot and soaked in water. At the left edge of the frame, a crew member directs the hoist of a tow truck.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 14:42:57-05

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — I-15 in Springville had to be closed for a number of hours as fire crews worked to contain a fire following a semi crash early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash happened around 1:30 a.m., when a semi hauling mail veered off the road, striking a crash attenuator on the right-hand side before coming to a stop near 1400 North.

A still showing the aftermath of the crash. The barrier the semi crashed into is badly dented, having scraped the dirt and grass beneath it. Further into the image, the concrete of the barrier is cracked.

The semi's trailer then became fully engulfed in flames, with Springville Fire crews struggling to contain the blaze due to the cargo reigniting. This led to at least three lanes being closed as crews worked to put out the flames and clear the roadway of debris.

The road has since been reopened. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. UHP says driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible cause.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere