Flash Flood Warning issued for Capitol Reef NP, surrounding areas

Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 23, 2022
TORREY, Utah  — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Capitol Reef National Park and surrounding areas, forcing the closure of the park's Scenic Drive south of the Fruita Campground.

State Road 24 has flooded and deemed impassable near mile marker 83 just east of the visitor center. All washes from Sulphur Creek to Sheets Gulch are closed as well.

Dani Ruberti has the latest weather conditions in the Captiol Reef National Park area below

This warning includes Teasdale, Torrey, and Grover, Utah and will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m.

Anyone in these areas is advised to move immediately to higher ground, and avoid driving or walking in flood waters.

