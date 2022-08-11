Flash Flood Warning issued for eastern Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Flash Flood warning has been issued for eastern Tooele County until 9:45 p.m.

The Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service was made after a large thunderstorm was detected heading towards the Jacob City burn scar at 6:53 p.m.

A flash flood is expected to “begin shortly” according to the report, advising residents to move away from recently burned areas, be aware of their surroundings and to not drive on flooded roads.

Officials say excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flows moving through Soldier Canyon and can include rock, mud vegetation and other loose materials. As well as possibly trigger rock-slides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain around the area.

Tooele City had recently made a statement making sandbags available to residents at Tooele City Shops on 1000 South Main St.

They also asked residents to clean out gutters and storm drains, and to call 435-882-5600 to report any emergency situations and 9-1-1 for serious and/or life-threatening emergencies.

