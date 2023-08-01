Watch Now
Flash floods cover road in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta

Video courtesy of Taylor Davis
Posted at 4:48 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 18:48:19-04

ALTA, Utah — Flash floods covered State Route 210 with muddy water in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning into the evening.

The NWS reported that thunderstorms brought heavy rain near the town of Alta around 4 p.m. Flash flooding quickly followed, covering the road with water and debris.

The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. 

The NWS warned the public to stay off flooded roads if driving, and for those on foot to get to higher ground.

