Flash floods cover road in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta

ALTA, Utah — Flash floods covered State Route 210 with muddy water in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning into the evening.

The NWS reported that thunderstorms brought heavy rain near the town of Alta around 4 p.m. Flash flooding quickly followed, covering the road with water and debris.

The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. The NWS warned the public to stay off flooded roads if driving, and for those on foot to get to higher ground.