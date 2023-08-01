Flash floods cover road in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta

ALTA, Utah — Flash floods covered State Route 210 with muddy water in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning into the evening.
The NWS reported that thunderstorms brought heavy rain near the town of Alta around 4 p.m. Flash flooding quickly followed, covering the road with water and debris.
The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. The NWS warned the public to stay off flooded roads if driving, and for those on foot to get to higher ground.
Use caution when driving through Alta. The road is currently covered in water and mud. Crews are working on managing the roadway. pic.twitter.com/YqGiGb7sMw— Alta Central (@AltaCentral) August 1, 2023