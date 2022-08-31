Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flat tire on I-15 leads to crash with serious injuries in Davis County

untitled image - 2022-08-31T114304.962.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
untitled image - 2022-08-31T114304.962.jpg
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 15:41:37-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver that moved to the left shoulder for a flat tire was seriously injured after a van crashed into their vehicle on the freeway in Davis County.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 15 in Davis County on Tuesday.

A driver of a passenger vehicle pulled over to the left shoulder when they noticed their car had a flat tire, officials reported.

The vehicle partially blocked the HOV lane and photos showed a van crashed into the car.

1 WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET A FLAT TIRE ON THE FREEWAY Picture Credit Utah Highway Patrol.jpg

Officials encouraged drivers to travel slowly to the right shoulder or even pull off the freeway if they need to replace a flat tire.

Changing tires on the road is one of the most dangerous aspects of first responders, UHP stated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere