Flat tire on I-15 leads to crash with serious injuries in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver that moved to the left shoulder for a flat tire was seriously injured after a van crashed into their vehicle on the freeway in Davis County.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 15 in Davis County on Tuesday.

A driver of a passenger vehicle pulled over to the left shoulder when they noticed their car had a flat tire, officials reported.

The vehicle partially blocked the HOV lane and photos showed a van crashed into the car.

Utah Highway Patrol

Officials encouraged drivers to travel slowly to the right shoulder or even pull off the freeway if they need to replace a flat tire.

Changing tires on the road is one of the most dangerous aspects of first responders, UHP stated.