Flavors of Utah coming to West Valley City July 16

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Flavors of Utah is coming to West Valley on Friday, July 16 co-hosted by Senator Mike Lee, the My Hometown Initiative, local business leaders and the LDS Church.

This event was formerly hosted in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Utah's food industry, but producers will now be sending donations of food to the My Hometown initiative, a partnership with West Valley City and the LDS Church.

Last year's event changed from a "tasting" model to a "giving" model because of the pandemic, with food boxes delivered to Utah hospitals.

It will be held at the West Valley City Cultural Celebration Center located at 1355 West 3100 South at 10:00am.