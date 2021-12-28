Flight delays, cancelations continue at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather and the Omicron variant continue taking a toll on airline travel all across the country and in Salt Lake City.

There have been lots of long lines at the airport Tuesday but, so far, we have not seen much in the way of short tempers.

The latest information from the flight aware website showed 80 flights delayed and more than 30 flights canceled out of the Salt Lake airport as of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Since Salt Lake City is a hub airport that tends to have a ripple effect on other flights and airlines throughout the US.

We ran in to one couple trying to make their way home to Arizona through Salt Lake from Seattle. But delays at SeaTac changed all that.

“We found out our flight was being delayed," Carlette Lovell said. "And then of course, to catch our connecting flight, we missed it by about four or five hours so we spent the night here and lovely Salt Lake City! And now we’re just trying to get back to Arizona.”

But they’re taking it all in stride.

“I Look around and I see people traveling with babies, I see people that have been waiting all day," Lovell said. "I’ve seen three people sitting in our area of the Seattle airport last night, cancer patients and they had a smile on their face, and they weren’t complaining. So it just puts things in perspective I think.”

This may persist for the next few days and maybe even into the New Year’s weekend.

One viewer video sent us showing long lines at Delta customer service at Salt Lake international early Tuesday morning.

So, if you are planning on flying out of here or have loved ones flying in, be warned and be prepared.

“You know, things happen, it is what it is and, like she said, we’ve seen worse, a lot of people are in more dire situations than we are here," said Randy Lovell. "So, you just gotta take it as it comes and roll with it.”

The good news is, based on our very un-scientific observations, there seem to be a lot more folks like the Lovell’s, with a glass half full perspective on all of this.