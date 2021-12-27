Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flight delays, cancellations continue at SLC airport Monday morning

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 08:49:04-05

SALT LAKE CITY — More flights are being delayed or canceled at the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday morning.

27 flights were delayed and 32 canceled, so far, as of 6:00 a.m.

Nationwide, there have been nearly 4,000 delays and more than 2,000 cancellations.

It’s the fourth day in a row of issues.

A TSA spokesperson says they screened more than 2 million people at security checkpoints on Sunday. The SLC International Airport reported around 26,000 passengers coming through yesterday.

Travelers tell FOX 13, they just want to get home after the holiday.

The SLC airport shared photos of crews clearing the snow and de-icing planes during yesterday’s storm.

But it’s not just the bad weather.

Delta, united and Jet Blue are blaming the omicron variant for staffing shortages.

The airport is urging people to check with their airlines before leaving and allow plenty of time.

Passengers can check cancellations at the Salt Lake City International Airport, here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere