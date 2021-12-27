Flight delays, cancellations continue at SLC airport Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — More flights are being delayed or canceled at the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday morning.

27 flights were delayed and 32 canceled, so far, as of 6:00 a.m.

Nationwide, there have been nearly 4,000 delays and more than 2,000 cancellations.

It’s the fourth day in a row of issues.

HAPPENING NOW: here at the SLC International Airport there are about 40 delays and about 34 cancellations.



We’ll keep you updated on what to watch for if you or a loved one are flying today on @fox13 pic.twitter.com/KrMLQ1eEKD — Erin Cox (@erincoxnews) December 27, 2021

A TSA spokesperson says they screened more than 2 million people at security checkpoints on Sunday. The SLC International Airport reported around 26,000 passengers coming through yesterday.

Travelers tell FOX 13, they just want to get home after the holiday.

The SLC airport shared photos of crews clearing the snow and de-icing planes during yesterday’s storm.

But it’s not just the bad weather.

Delta, united and Jet Blue are blaming the omicron variant for staffing shortages.

The airport is urging people to check with their airlines before leaving and allow plenty of time.

Passengers can check cancellations at the Salt Lake City International Airport, here.