Flood watches in place for southern, central Utah, including national parks

SALT LAKE CITY — As storms are expected to cloud much of Utah Wednesday, flood watches were put in place for most of southern and central Utah, including many popular national parks.

Flood watches were extended to areas of Washington, Wayne, Sevier, Sanpete, Kane, Iron, Garfield, Emery, Carbon and Beaver counties.

The watches are in place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the watches, the National Weather Service warned that flash flooding is "expected" at many Utah National Parks Wednesday including Bryce Canyon, Zion, Capitol Reef, Glen Canyon, and more.

Officials warn that recreators should avoid vulnerable places such as slot canyons, normally dry washes and slickrock areas. Visitors should also check in with ranger stations and have a plan before heading out in case sudden dangerous weather appears.

Beyond southern and eastern areas of Utah, the rest of the state could also see storms as monsoons take over.

In Salt Lake City, storms are most likely to happen in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds are all possible as storms cloud the Utah skies.