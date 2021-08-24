Flooding temporarily closes White Sands Campground

FILLMORE, Utah — White Sands Campground in the Little Sahara Recreation Area is temporarily closed because of flooding, according to a closure order from the Fillmore Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah.

“The health and safety of staff and visitors in our recreation areas and facilities is the BLM’s number one priority,” said Cindy Ledbetter, Acting Fillmore Field Manager. “I commend the public for their voluntary compliance with this temporary closure that will allow our crews to complete the necessary road and campground repairs.”

Three other campgrounds and many open spaces are open for camping within the recreation area, but off-highway vehicle users are advised to use caution due to increased hazards, such as ponding and deep washouts.

BLM staff will continue to patrol the recreation area; however, visitors should call 911 in the event of an emergency. Non-emergencies should be reported to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at 435-623-1626.

The closure order can be viewed online here.

For additional information, contact the Little Sahara Recreation Area Visitor Center, at (435) 433-5960. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

