Florida woman arrested in St. George for presenting phony prescription

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Florida woman is facing charges in a local court after attempting to use a fake prescription at a St. George pharmacy.

According to the court documents filed February 1 in Washington County's Fifth District, Chelsea Amanda Roush, 25, of Florida has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Acquisition of a Financial Card, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count, each, of Possession of Another's Identity Documents, and Forgery.

Roush was arrested by St. George Police on Monday, January 31 after attempting to have a counterfeit prescription filled at a pharmacy on South Mall Drive. Police had been previously tipped to the use of a fake prescription two weeks prior, with a pharmacist later calling dispatch and advising them that Roush was at the pharmacy.

Upon making contact, she identified herself and claimed that she was a traveling nurse picking up a prescription for one of her patients, stating that the patient had provided her with the prescription from their doctor.

She was not able to verify the identity of her patient. Officers then confirmed that the doctor listed on the prescription Roush had given the pharmacist had been out of practice for a number of months.

Once she was in custody, officers searched her belongings and found three financial cards and a driver's license belonging to three other people. When asked, Roush stated that the purse she was carrying belonged to a friend, but would not give officers any information for them to contact said friend. After that, she stopped cooperating with police.

She was booked into the Washington County Jail, and was later released pending trial.

Her initial appearance is set for February 28.