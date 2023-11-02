Folk festival, train expo, Pinner's Conference and MORE fun events happening this weekend!

It's the first weekend of November and Utah is in for a busy weekend with events fit for the entire family!

Here's what's happening this weekend:

DAVIS COUNTY

Intermountain Train Expo - Trains trains trains! The train enthusiasts in you life will love this event happening at the Davis Conference Center in Layton on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are required but hobbyists and collectors from across the country are expected to be in attendance to show off train sets, models and more. Kids 8 years old and younger are FREE.

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Folk Festival - Folk enthusiasts will gather in Moab this weekend for days of music and community fun! Tickets are required but you can expect to be serenaded all weekend with a variety of artists and folk styles. Day passes are still available for Saturday and Sunday events!

IRON COUNTY

Dia de los Muertos Celebration - Southern Utah is celebrating the Day of the Dead on Saturday in Cedar City! with music, dance, food, art and more! Remember loved ones through the community ofrenda and enjoy time with the community from noon to 5 p.m. at the Southern Utah Museum of Art.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Pinner's Conference - Craft lovers, unite!! Hundreds of vendors, classes, crafts, and two days of Pinterest fun happening at the Mountain America Expo Center! Tickets are required for the event happening all day on Friday and Saturday.

Santa's Wonderland - Santa arrives at Cabela's in Utah on Saturday! To celebrate his arrival, Santa will be in Salt Lake City for a FREE outdoor tailgate event with games, giveaways and activities. Guests can get a FREE photo with Santa, send their Christmas letters to the big guy and play festive games to celebrate the season!

Veterans Day Breakfast - Even though Veterans Day is next weekend, South Jordan is celebrating vets, active and retired service members and their families on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. with a free breakfast! Just head to the South Jordan Community Center for the fun.

Fall Orchid Show - The Utah Orchid Society is putting out a dazzling display of orchids on Saturday and Sunday at Red Butte Garden! Members will share how they keep their plants alive and plants will also be on sale for those who want to start their own orchid collections.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Pray for Snow Party - Kick off the winter season with Ski Utah at Woodward Park City! Tickets are required but there will be local food trucks, games, prizes, silent auctions, activities and more on Friday from 6-10 p.m.

Utah Snow and Avalanche Workshop - Prepare for the snowy season as snow professionals share their avalanche knowledge on Saturday. The in-person event will be in Kamas, but a virtual option is available for those who may need it. Learn from the pros and brush up on your survival skills before the start of the season.

UTAH COUNTY

Highland Holiday Craft Fair - With door prizes, face painting, caricatures, food trucks and more, this event will help get you ready for the holiday season! happening on Friday and Saturday at the Highland City Community Center.

WASATCH COUNTY

Soup & Soho - Support Soldier Hollow athletes at these annual soup fundraiser! Chefs will be making up their best soups and goodies to raise money for Team Soldier Hollow and help pay for program costs. Happening on Saturday at 6-8 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden First Friday Art Stroll - It's the first Friday of the month which means it's time to stroll Ogden, looking at art and local goods! Happening from 6-9 p.m., check out gallery exhibits, literary offerings, live art performances, public art and more! Check the map for more details about where to go.

Acorn Antiques and Vintage Show - Knock out some holiday shopping early at the Weber County fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday at this vintage and antiques show! You'll be able to find antiques, vintage items, collectibles, dome decor, art, jewelry, glassware and more!