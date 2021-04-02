Food Bank, local Ute fan, big winners in Zack Moss autographed cleats drawing

SALT LAKE CITY — There are a couple of big winners in a special fundraiser FOX 13 first told you about last month.

Former Utah Utes great and Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss donated a pair of autographed cleats to be given away in a drawing of the names of people who donated to the Utah Food Bank.

The winner has been announced and it is a perfect fit.

Kaitlyn Christiansen is a huge Zack Moss fan, and was born into a family of lifelong Ute fans.

She was among dozens of people who made a contribution to the food bank for a chance to win the cleats, and jumped at the chance to win them after seeing a link to the story.

“Huge, family fans of the University of Utah football, especially and obviously Zack Moss is awesome, a legend there,” Christensen said. “When he got drafted to the Bills, me and my little brother have been following him, my whole family actually. I’ve been following him and just been excited to see everything he’s been doing. When I saw this opportunity I was like, ‘aaah, that’s awesome!’”

She says even if she hadn’t actually won the shoes she’s thrilled to help support the Utah Food Bank, and thinks it’s a great thing Moss is doing for his fans and those struggling with food insecurity here in Utah.

The shoes will go in a display case, possibly in her younger brother’s room. He’s also a big fan.

Even though Moss is a budding star in the NFL, he says he still has deep ties to his adoptive home of Utah and wanted to do something for those who are struggling to put food on the table.

He also says he’ll send a “Moss Mode” t-shirt to everyone who donated to the food bank to get a shot at winning the cleats.

The food bank is still tallying up the donations and the number of meals the proceeds will provide.

