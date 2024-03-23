Former elementary school custodian in South Jordan extradited to Louisiana to face charges

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man who was lead custodian at a South Jordan elementary school has been arrested in Utah and extradited to Louisiana to face charges of suspected indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to charging documents, 43-year-old Bryce Jackson was identified after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 31.

Detectives conducted an online investigation and were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Jackson who faces one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

READ: Hurricane teacher fired after arrest for sexual exploitation of a minor

Jackson is currently being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

He had been a custodian at Eastlake Elementary School but is no longer employed by the Jordan School District according to a district spokesperson.

Mr. Jackson was immediately removed from his position at Eastlake Elementary School after State law enforcement officials informed the District he is under investigation by authorities outside the State of Utah. Mr. Jackson is not being investigated by local law enforcement.



We have been told this out-of-state investigation does not involve anyone at Eastlake Elementary School or in the State of Utah.



Any concerns should be reported to South Jordan Police. Sandra Riesgraf, Spokesperson, Jordan School District

Jackson was charged with one felony on February 8 and had been deemed a fugitive from justice from the state of Louisiana.

Once he was determined to be in Utah, a warrant for his arrest was issued, commanding any peace officer in the state of Utah to arrest him and deliver him to the Salt Lake County Jail to await extradition to Louisiana.