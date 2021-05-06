Former Gov. Herbert starts new job with Utah Valley Chamber

PROVO, Utah — Four months after leaving office, former Utah Governor Gary Herbert is back at work in a new role in Utah County.

Herbert started his new position as the executive chair of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

RELATED: Former governor Gary Herbert speaks out against violence in D.C.

“There’s more space in my schedule but I’m not much of a sedentary person. I like to be out involved and doing things,” Herbert told FOX 13 Thursday. “I think it’s an opportunity to really insert myself here with the Chamber of Commerce as we address Utah Valley’s tremendous growth that is taking place, and it needs to be planned for and anticipated.”

Herbert’s experience and expertise in economic development, and his legacy of collaboration, make him well-suited for the role.

The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce is part of the former governor’s roots. Herbert is from the Utah Valley and his father was a past president of the chamber.

RELATED: Herbert reflects on first anniversary of COVID-19 in Utah

Herbert will split his time between working with the chamber and working with the forthcoming Gary R. Herbert Public Policy Center at Utah Valley University.

He joked that his weekly work schedule of 35 hours is down significantly from the 70 hours/week during his time as governor.

LISTEN: Herbert ends his tour of duty via police radio