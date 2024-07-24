Former governor Mike Leavitt reflects on lessons learned from 2002 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 News sat down with former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt on the lessons learned since the 2002 Utah Winter Olympics as Salt Lake City is chosen for 2034.

Leavitt was right in the middle of the 2002 Games and was in charge of everything leading up to them, beginning in 1995.

"It was a powerful moment. It's rare that anyone who was part of it and it was most everyone who was in Utah at the time, they were either pulled over at the side of the road, listening to the radio, or in front of a television set at work or at, at school or at home," he said. "And when those moments were said there were 150,000 people in front of the city and county building, and it erupt into into this magical moment when everyone's heart was beating together for the same thing," said Leavitt.

Salt Lake City was selected as the host city in June 1995 at the 104th IOC Session. Before the successful bid, the city had attempted to secure the games four times and failed.

It began in the 1970s when Utah tried to qualify as a bidder during the ski industry's emergence as a global phenomenon.

"It was the thought, 'if we could become an Olympic city, wouldn't that be great for our ski industry?' And it would have been great," he said.

However according to Leavitt, the ski industry at the time needed to mature. Utah's next bid wouldn't be until the 1980s.

After finally securing the world spotlight, Leavitt said Utah had a unique opportunity.

"There are very few things in the history of a state that present such a moment," he said. "The 17 days are a lot of work. But they are a glorious 17 days. It's what happens before and after. That really brings the value."