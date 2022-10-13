Former Logan High football player says concerns weren't heard after serious back injury

LOGAN, Utah — A former Logan High School football player is speaking out after he says concerns over a back injury weren't heard by his head coach and others.

15-year-old Sione Pauni was a wide receiver and safety for Logan High School's freshman football team last year.

"I was lifting for football practice and I was deadlifting and I like felt a pop in my back," said Pauni.

Pauni tells FOX 13 News he asked his head coach if he could be excused from gym class. However, Pauni says the coach told the teacher that Pauni was capable of doing everything he needed to do that day.

"After that like my legs started going a little numb," said Pauni.

Pauni says he went to the doctor and got a note to excuse him from all activities.

After missing several days of school, he says when he returned, he was met by taunts from older players on the team as well as, his head coach.

"I was walking into class and my coach said because why I was limping and he said stop milking it, why are you walking like that?" said Pauni.

Another trip to the doctor a few days later, coupled with an MRI, Pauni says it led to emergency back surgery at Primary Children's Hospital.

"I had a herniated disc into bulging disc and it like pinched my nerve and so I lost all function for a while," said Pauni.

Pauni says that left him in a wheelchair from February, up until July.

FOX 13 News reached out to Bart Bowen, the head football coach at Logan High School. He emailed us back, deferring comment to the Logan City School District.

The district provided FOX 13 News a statement.

In part, it says this matter involves sensitive information about students and staff protected by law and requires further investigation. They go on to say Logan High School is unable to provide comment at this time.FOX 13 News spoke with Dr. Richard Ferguson, who is the President of Black Physicians of Utah.

"If someone says I heard my back pop there's so many people that hear them pop and don't do anything as adults, but, you don't often hear that occurring with a child," said Dr. Ferguson.

He says when a child has a complaint or expresses they are in pain, they should be heard.

"Much of the mentality with, from soccer to football, basketball is you kind of suck it up, you take the pain, these adolescents don't know any better, so we need to look out for them, especially if they want to have a future in sports," said Dr. Ferguson.

Eight months after his injury, Pauni is now using forearm crutches to get around.

"I was doing therapy like almost every day when I first got out of the hospital and now I'm just doing it at home, so it's gotten a lot better.

Pauni says he has since transferred schools and now attends Fast Forward Charter School in Logan.

FOX 13 News also reached out to the Utah High School Activities Association on Wednesday, but, we have not heard back at this time.