Former Purdue and NBA player who spent childhood in Utah dies at age 25

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Former NBA player and Purdue Boilermakers standout Caleb Swanigan is dead at 25.

The Purdue men's basketball program said Swanigan died Monday night, but it did not provide further details, just that the team is mourning the passing of one of its former players.

"Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends," the team said on its official Twitter account said. "The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you, Biggie."

💔 Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

According to the Allen County Coroner's Office, he died of natural causes, and the office declined the case as a physician will sign the death certificate.

A first-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017, the 6-foot-9 Swanigan played three years in the NBA with the Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

Swanigan lived in Salt Lake City until he was twelve.

