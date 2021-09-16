Former Sargent's Ranch Inn in Harrisville destroyed by fire

HARRISVILLE, Utah — Fire investigators are looking into what started a massive fire at a popular sports bar in Harrisville Thursday morning, where "everybody knew everybody" according to former owner Keith Sargent, just like the bar on "Cheers."

Sargent says he was hoping his former business--known as Sargent's Ranch Inn--could be saved, but the damage was too great.

New owners changed the name to Triple Peaks Sports Grill just two weeks ago, and were busy making renovations and hiring staff for their new venture.

According to fire officials, the building was old and made of plywood, which made the fire burn quickly through the structure.

"We arrived on scene, had smoke coming out of the eaves, tried to make access, and by then the smoke was coming through the roof, burning through . . . it has been a defensive fire the whole time," said Fire Marshall Ryan Barker with the Northview Fire District, who added that it took more than five hours to put out the blaze.

Firefighters had a hard time getting inside the building right away because of items blocking the entryways.

Because of the large amount of smoke, the section of U.S. 89 surrounding the fire had to be closed for hours.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported, but it's a loss for regular patrons who enjoyed the bar for socializing and entertainment.

Sargent's new owners plan to rebuild, and have started a GoFundMe page for employees who no longer have a place to work.