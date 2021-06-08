Former U of U, New York Giants football coach Jim Fassel dies at age 71

LOS ANGELES — Former New York Giants and University of Utah football coach Jim Fassel has died. He was 71.

Fassel coached the Utes from 1985 to 1989.

He was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl.

Fassel’s son confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003. His team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl after the 2000 season.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Fassel died of a heart attack.

Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football.

He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore.