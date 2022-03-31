Former UTA employee sentenced for stealing more than $2 million

SALT LAKE CITY — A former employee of the Utah Transit Authority was sentenced to jail Thursday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from taxpayers.

David Leroy Healy will serve 364 days in the Salt Lake County Jail for his crimes.

Healy plead guilty to pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony and misuse of public funds, a third-degree felony.

According to the Salt Lake District Attorney's Office, prosecution recovered about $2.3 million in money and assets including:

$191,215.21 held in accounts at Mountain America Credit Union

$649,837.46 contained in various accounts at Cyprus Credit Union

$1,478,794.00 contained in an escrow account at Zion’s Bank

2015 Dodge Ram 1500

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Coin Collection

Ruger Revolver

UTA Employee Retirement Pension



Some of the items still need appraisal, however the estimated total for all recovered items is $2,319,846.67. Part of the plea agreement included restitution for the money Healy stole.

“Public Institutions belong to the people. In this case, a government employee violated the public trust, that trust has been restored and the defendant held accountable in court.” Said DA Sim Gill in a press release. “The purpose of government is to do good and provide a service, it is not a personal piggy bank for a dishonest employee. I would like to thank the attorneys, officers, and citizens who worked to ensure justice was done.

Utah Transit authority spokesperson Carl Arky said in a statement to FOX 13 News that UTA has worked closely with the District Attorney in the case.

"UTA is satisfied Mr. Healy has acknowledged his guilt and responsibility for theft of public money," the statement reads in part. "UTA is confident that all possible public funds have been recovered. To ensure the protection of public funds in the future, UTA has taken significant steps since this case to implement very robust preventive measures."