Former Wellington Police Chief charged with assault

WELLINGTON, Utah — The former police chief in Wellington City faces two misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting a city employee in 2020.

“He done [sic] this to me. I didn’t touch him. I didn’t ask for it,” said the woman who FOX13 will not identify because she’s an alleged victim.

Former police chief Rory Bradley’s accuser admits had to quit her job with Wellington City, after security cameras appear to show him making an obscene gesture before coming up and putting her in a head lock.

Also that morning, video appears to show the former police chief “winding up” before swatting backside last December.

“It’s changed my life a lot. I went down a pretty dark road. Depression, scared to leave my house. I don’t want to get emotional but it took a toll. It was hard,” the woman said of the alleged assault and harassment by Bradley supporters.

Bradley lost his job after allegedly sexually harassing the victim and making false accusations about her and two other female city workers.

In June, Bradley was charged with two class B misdemeanors in Carbon County for his apparent actions caught on camera.

“I was kind of relieved, like, finally something is getting done. We can move forward with this instead of thinking nothing was ever going to happen. I feel like he should be charged with this. He is in the wrong 100 percent,” she said.

Bradley is expected to make his first court appearance as a defendant in September. If found guilty, he could be fined about $2,200.

The victim said she’s willing to testify at his trial to empower other assault victims.

“I’m ready for it. I’m ready for him to pay for what he’s done,” she said.

Bradley’s attorney did not respond to FOX13’s request for an interview.

