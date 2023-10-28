Fort Douglas: A Haunting Journey into Salt Lake City's Past

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Halloween season descends upon us, FOX13 News is embarking on a spine-tingling journey to explore some of the most spine-chilling and haunted locations in the Beehive State.

To kick off this ghostly adventure, we ventured just across downtown Salt Lake City to Fort Douglas, where the museum curator provided our reporter, Spencer Joseph, with an exclusive tour into off-limits areas that many believe hold secrets of the supernatural.

Fort Douglas, perched atop a hill overlooking Salt Lake City, has a rich history dating back to the Civil War era. It's a place where history meets the supernatural, as Beau Burgess, Director of the Fort Douglas Military Museum, believes.

"I think if you dig deep enough literally in these places, I feel that you're going to find a ghost story or skeletons in the closet," Burgess shared, setting the stage for the ghostly journey that was about to unfold.

The museum curator went on to reveal stories shared by visitors and staff about their eerie encounters within the fort's historic walls. "And saying, 'I heard this or I saw this, I'm not going in there anymore, dude,'" Burgess explained, emphasizing the spine-tingling nature of the tales.

One soldier claimed to have witnessed a spectral figure from a bygone era, a Civil War cavalryman brushing a phantom horse.

Another story he recounted was from an employee of the museum ”And she said she came over, saw the collections area where I was working, open, kind of went down there to help me out," Burgess recounted.

According to the employee, she saw a shadowed figure of a man standing in the area where she had just been. "She said you could see through him, but he was there," Burgess revealed, raising hairs with his account.

Intriguingly, paranormal investigations conducted at Fort Douglas have yielded unusual results.

"There have been para-investigations where they've done some recordings," Burgess explained. "They said this is really weird. We've done hundreds of investigations. We've never had foreign voices, but we keep getting German words and phrases coming through. We don't have a clue.”

The revelation became even more astonishing when the curator unveiled the historical significance of the site. "I was like, well, this was the German POW Hospital from World War One," Burgess disclosed.

A revelation that left investigators and history enthusiasts with jaws dropped, pondering the inexplicable connections between the past and the supernatural.

Throughout this Halloween season, FOX13 News will continue to share eerie stories and unexplained phenomena from Fort Douglas as a part of our "Five Nights of Frights" series.

Join us on our journey into the paranormal and uncover the unsettling secrets hidden within the heart of Utah.