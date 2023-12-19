Watch Now
Foster a homeless pet for Christmas from Best Friends Salt Lake City

Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 19, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless pets may not know it's Christmas, but Best Friends in Salt Lake City is hoping they will enjoy the company of a foster family this holiday season.

They are looking for families or individuals to sign up for their Christmas Foster Event and take home a pet on December 23 or 24, to be returned to their Sugarhouse location on December 26 for their December adoption event.

Adoptions are just $25 throughout the month of December.

Best Friends will provide fosters with food, supplies, and veterinary care for those opening their homes to a homeless pet

Sign up here for the Christmas foster event, or visit Best Friends at 2005 South 1100 East in Salt Lake City.

