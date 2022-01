BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The founder of the popular Mandarin Restaurant in Bountiful has passed away.

According to a Facebook post, Gregory Skedros passed away on the morning of January 27 at the age of 93.

The post goes on to say that “Greg's relentless determination and work ethic, and unyielding support of family, church, community and business will be greatly missed.”

It also asks visitors to not discuss his death with staff as they work and process the loss.

Service options are pending.