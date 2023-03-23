Four Red Rocks snag All-American honors for gymnastics excellence

SALT LAKE CITY — Capping off an outstanding season as three-time Pac-12 champions, four Red Rocks—the University of Utah's women's gymnastics team—earned WCGA Regular Season All-American honors.

Jaedyn Rucker earned the honor on vault, while Maile O'Keefe, Kara Eaker and Cristal Isa all earned the award for their excellence on beam.

O'Keefe and Eaker landed first team All-America honors on beam after O'Keefe finished as the nation's top gymnast on beam and Eaker ranked fourth in the nation.

Isa collected second team honors after finishing tied for 15th overall on beam, while Rucker also earned second team honors on vault where she finished tied for 14th in the nation.

O'Keefe, now a 12-time All-American, has been a regular season All-American on beam for four consecutive seasons, finishing the regular season with a national qualifying score of 9.980 to lead the nation.

She has matched her own school record for most 10s on beam in a single season this year with three perfect scores, also scoring a 9.95 or higher eight of her 11 beam routines.

Eaker earns her first regular season award after finishing with a 9.947 season average, recording a 9.95 or better on six of nine beam routines.

Isa was awarded her fourth-straight regular season All-America award on beam, scoring above a 9.85 in every competition this season on beam.

On vault, Rucker earns her first regular season All-America award, hitting the 9.90 mark five times this season, including her first-ever 10.

Student-athletes with the top eight National Qualifying Scores for the regular season for each event and the all-around earn All-America honors.

Second team All-America honors are earned by student-athletes ranked Nos. 9-16 in the NQS.